DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has shut down Kroger in South Shores. Details of the visit are not yet available but the department was scheduled to have a follow up inspection Wednesday for rodent activity.
The investigation began on April 7th after the health department received multiple calls from shoppers who observed mouse droppings in an aisle where dry goods are located. One caller told the department they saw it on two separate visits to the Kroger.
On April 7th, an inspection report says the investigator found "heavy mouse droppings" on the floor, shelving and in boxes for packaged foods. An investigator also found mouse rub marks and a strong order of urine.
The health department says a manager confirmed rodent activity was present and pest control was scheduled for emergency services. The health department also informed the manager that the isles must be cleared and sanitized. The report says a follow-up inspection would occur in 5 business days, which is Wednesday, April 14th the morning the store suddenly closed.
This isn't the first time the Macon County Health has investigated the store for a rodent issue this year. In January, reports from the health department show a complaint was made about mouse droppings in the aisle containing Jell-O, pudding and baked goods. The health department said management was made aware and showed proof of pest management and no additional follow up was required.
Kroger Pharmacy says that all COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Wednesday have been moved to Friday.
