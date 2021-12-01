(WAND) - Kroger is recalling some baked goods because of possible metal fragments in starch used to manufacture them.
A report from Food Safety News said some Country Oven baked goods are involved in the recall.
Products were distributed in the following states: South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia and Utah.
Click here to see label information for the 19 affected products.
