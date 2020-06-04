MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) – Several Piatt County law enforcement agencies are gearing up for a rally in the small town of Monticello.
"It is a sign of solidarity,” the organizer, Ellie Carpenter said about the Saturday event. “It is a sign that we stand with them."
The rally is a peaceful march against racial injustice. Carpenter to has a goal by organizing it.
“To put it briefly, change,” she said.
Carpenter expects 400 plus people to attend her rally, but it may not be the only demonstration in the town. A Facebook page called “Patriots United” asked people online to show up in Monticello with their guns, and motorcycles to protect the town.
"Don't bring guns,” Terri Norman said. “We aren't going to solve anything with firearms."
Norman has owned the Main Street Pub for the last 11 years and have seen the posts online saying the group will be in town.
"I am concerned when you start bringing in motorcycle and that has its own concept, and weapons. I just want it to be peaceful,” she said.
Police have seen the posts too. The Monticello Police Chief returned home early from his vacation to be in town in the event any issues were to arise. The department is also getting help from the sheriff’s office, Illinois State Police, and neighboring agencies.
Businesses, like Norman’s, are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best. On Thursday, the Monticello Chamber of Commerce provided businesses with information on the protests.
"Anytime there are disagreeing parties, you have some concerns,” the chambers Executive Director, Shelly Crawford-Stock said.
Crawford-Stock, and the rest of the community, hope things stay quiet and that the two groups can exercise their first amendment rights respectfully.
"We just want to show people that small towns are not anything to be afraid of and we are behind them and that we care about what is going on in the world,” Carpenter said.
WAND News attempted to contact the group “Patriots United” and those behind the event but have not had any luck. The event encouraging people to turn out on Saturday has since been removed or hidden from Facebook. The Monticello Police Department said it can not keep the groups apart but will do their best.
Piatt County officials are encouraging people to stay out of the downtown area during the event. It is set to begin at 11 Saturday morning and run through 1 p.m.
