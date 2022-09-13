SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday.
The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
According to the Illinois Court of Claims, the hearing is on Wednesday morning in Springfield. The hearing will consist of evidence and will be presented before the court.
The Illinois Court of Claims said both parties will be required to submit written closing statements and final decision will be made on a later date.
On May 8th 2016, a Illinois State Police Sergeant Jeffery Denning was leaving Decatur to pursue Dracy "Clint" Pendleton. Pendleton was accused of shooting a Mahomet officer and police were on a manhunt in Illinois to find him.
26-year old Kelly Wilson was pulling out of Harrison Ave. along Oakland when she was killed by Jeff Denning's squad car. Wilson was pronounced dead at 1:07 AM on Sunday, May 8, 2016 after she was rushed to Decatur Memorial Hospital from the scene of the two vehicle crash.
Wilson was heading west on Harrison when the squad car hit the driver's side of her Honda Odyssey. She suffered multiple blunt injuries to the head, as well as internally to her torso.
In March 2021, Denning was sentenced 24 months of probation for his role in the crash. In his sentence hearing, the judge said in addition to probation he must do 300 hours of community service and pay $5,000 in restitution fees.
Denning plead guilty in January 2021, as part of a partial plea agreement, to a reckless conduct in court.
