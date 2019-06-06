URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Two leaders of Urbana high schools will no longer hold their positions.
The announcements involve Jeff Walkington, director of University of Illinois Laboratory High School, and Urbana High School principal Deloris Brown. While Walkington is leaving after 10 years, Brown had been leading UHS for one year.
The Urbana school district told The News-Gazette it is changing leadership as part of “some necessary restructuring”. It has posted openings online for a building principal and an assistant principal. District spokesman Kameron Williams gave a statement to the newspaper.
“Those who previously held the position in which we are currently hiring are being reassigned for the upcoming school year with no loss of pay or benefits,” he said.
Brown replaced five-year principal Matt Stark, who left for a principal job he previously held in Indiana.
Walkington, on the other hand, announced in a Wednesday letter that he plans to move on. He told the paper the announcement was “something I’ve been thinking about before”. His new position will be at the University of Illinois – the same organization responsible for replacing him at the high school – as a full-time researcher. His field involves studying dual enrollment/college credit and high school students.
U of I leaders were unavailable for comment when The News-Gazette reached out Wednesday.