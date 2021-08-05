EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - On Thursday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a legislation package that will remove a financial barrier on feminine hygiene products for women and girls.
The Governor signed 3 pieces of legislation, House Bill 641, House Bill 155 and House Bill 310. The Governor said the measure builds on steps already taken by his administration to expand reproductive equity and protect women's access to healthcare.
“I’ve made it a top priority to ensure that our state is at the forefront of protecting women’s rights and women’s health – all the more important as attacks against reproductive rights surge across the nation,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the three bills I’ll sign today, we’re reducing the burden of period poverty and making those very difficult personal choices a little bit rarer in Illinois. Because there’s nothing to be ashamed of in addressing health equity for a mother, a daughter or a sister. Once again, Illinois is demonstrating what it means to stand up for women’s health by protecting their dignity.”
One measure signed into law, HB 641 will require all public universities and community colleges across the state to provide free feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms.
“Period poverty is a public health crisis, and these laws will enhance the everyday lives of people struggling to afford necessary menstrual hygiene products,” said State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). “Access and affordability of period products will no longer be a barrier to a student’s proper education or a person’s well-being in Illinois.”
The Board of Trustees at the colleges and universities will determine the funding needed to meet newly created requirement. The law takes effect immediately.
HB155 takes effect January 2022 and it will require the state of Illinois to apply for a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service to allow families using SNAP and WIC benefits to purchase diapers and feminine hygiene products.
“Across the country, 1 in 4 women regularly struggle to purchase menstrual products due to lack of income,” said State Representative Barbara Hernandez (D-Aurora). “Today, Illinois is taking steps to help low-income women in our state overcome that challenge. Fighting against problems like period poverty is a privilege, and I’m so happy to be able to move forward on this issue."
Lastly, HB310 was signed into law Thursday. It will require homeless shelters granting temporary housing assistance to women and youth provide feminine products, if their budget allows.
“People who have been deprived of so much should not be forced to use other items as makeshift sanitary products,” said State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea). “I cannot personally imagine the indignity women in homeless shelters feel. Today, however, is a step toward ensuring no one else has to feel the pain or embarrassment of not having clean, safe feminine hygiene products.”
The measure will take effect January 2022.
