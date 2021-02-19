SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A retirement community in Springfield said it is now allowing family members to visit residents.
Lewis Memorial Christian Village said visits come with several rules, procedures and protocols. A press release said the health and safety of residents, staff and the community is the facility's top priority.
"Cleanliness and infection control have always been a part of the routine at LMCV," the release said. "Extra procedures – including the use of personal protection equipment and staggering appointments to maintain social distancing – are now in place."
Appointments can be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. They can be scheduled in 15-minute increments by calling (217)787-9600.
The facility gave the following notes about visits:
- Visitors must have a telephone prescreen with the receptionist within 24 hours of the visit
- Visitors will be screened again upon entering the building
- Visitors must remain six feet apart for the entire 15-minute visit
- Visitors will be provided with a mask and face shield that must be worn throughout the entirety of the visit
- Two visitors are allowed at once, and they must be from the same household
Anyone who shows any signs of illness, has respiratory symptoms or has been in contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
See the facility's Facebook page for more updates and instructions.
