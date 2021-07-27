DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The LGBTQ community in Illinois will see added protections under Illinois law after four measures were approved by Gov. JB Pritzker.
One bill will change Illinois insurance code effective January 1, 2022. It will give gay women, single women and women over 35 greater access to the diagnosis and treatment of infertility.
“It offers meaningful discrimination protections for accessing these treatments,” Pritzker stated. “Already fertility journeys can be deeply expensive, personal and emotional and I’m very proud to sign a law that removes part of that burden for the would be parents of Illinois.”
Another measure sponsored by State Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Champaign) eliminates criminality from the state's HIV laws. Two other measures will give people the ability to correct and change marriage licenses.
