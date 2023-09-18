CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission has started taking appointments for the LIHEAP application opening next month.
The program has helped thousands of families for decades.
"We serve almost ten thousand people a year. This year it's starting in October and running to August 15th so we anticipate seeing many more households and serving many more families," said Community Services Program Manager, Dawn Rear.
People like Cheryl Whitten have been utilizing their services for over 20 years.
"I've been dealing with LIHEAP since 2000 and my experience has always, always been favorable. Always a pleasant experience," said Whitten.
There's also information for residents if they need help and LIHEAP isn't taking customers at the time.
"If they would come in and need assistance before they can be seen, we encourage folks to call 211. It's a hub of other sources that might be able to provide assistance," said Rear.
For more information about LIHEAP, click here.
