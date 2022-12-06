DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Local Danville couple Kasey and Daniel Swank started Little Miracles for Christmas to ensure every child could experience Christmas magic.
“It started as a Covid-19 thing. We put the chairs six feet apart, we had hand sanitizer, masks, and everything. That was just for pictures with Santa,” said Kasey Swank.
In 2020 the couple decided to have pictures with Santa. Once they were left with too many gifts after the event they decided to have Santa take a break from his busy schedule to help with delivering presents early on Christmas morning to struggling families in Vermilion County.
The toys were either new or gently used. Kids got to wake up to Santa delivering their gifts on Christmas morning.
“Yes, they’re getting used toys or donated toys but they’re also being delivered by Santa Claus on Christmas morning. That’s always exciting for the kids,” said Swank.
Swank says without help from the community, none of this would've been possible.
“This year we’ve had donations from so many different people and organizations and things like that and I would just love to say how much we appreciate just the community and everyone reaching out and joining in with it and that’s what made it so much better this year is that so many more people have been involved,” said Swank.
If you or someone you know lives in Vermilion County and is struggling this holiday season, you can contact Kasey at 217-597-6861 or kaseylynnswank@icloud.com
