SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Community College Board awarded $1.2 million to Lincoln Land Community College to support continued work on the school's Workforce Equity Initiative.
Through the initiative, LLCC leaders said they provide free enrollment for short-term training programs in high-demand fields, such as truck driver training, IT support, auto technology, welding, basic nurse assistant, medical assistant, dental assistant, pharmacy technician and others. Under grant terms, a participant needs to be low-income and 75 percent must be African-American.
The goal of the program is employment in a highly skilled, high-wage occupation after training is completed. Funding allows LLCC to remove student success barriers by providing a stipend, transportation and child care assistance, job placement and other support.
Students with an interest in applying for free training programs, along with employers who want to partner with LLCC in the initiative, can click here to learn more. They can also contact director Candace Silace at candace.silas@llcc.edu or program navigator Brandon Lewis at brandon.lewis@llcc.edu.
