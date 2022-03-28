SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois bakery is selling sugar cookies to benefit families displaced in Ukraine.
Three Twigs Bakery is making the cookies, which have blue and yellow sprinkles in honor of the Ukrainian flag. There is a good reason for their shape as well.
"I fell like what we're doing comes from the heart, and we're wanting to help people that we don't even know, but we care about and we love, so it just made sense to make them a heart shape," said business founder Emily Lewis.
Lewis had an initial goal of raising $1,000 for United Help Ukraine, a nonprofit that helps support displaced families. Sales are adding up, and Lewis plans to keep selling as long as help is needed in Ukraine.
"The fact that so many people in our community already came together and are already asking about preorders for the cookies as well ... I see us already surpassing our $1,000 goal," Lewis said.
The cookies cost $4 each. A half dozen costs $20 and a dozen is $36.
The bakery can be found on Freedom Drive in Springfield. It is across from the Aldi and Target.
