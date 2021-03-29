CLINTON, Ill (WAND) - The Clinton Eagles hosts an annual NASCAR Daytona 500 fundraiser to help the Clinton, Kenney, and Wapella fire departments buy additional equipment and items not provided by the city. This year because of the pandemic, they hosted a drive-thru breakfast.
JOHN <"The work that Eagles has done for us over the years has allowed each each of these departments that are involved in it, to buy lots of needed equipment," said John Wrage, Kenney Fire Chief. They can use the funds for an array of things.
"We have bought rescue equipment with it. We bought air packs with it, we bought, we've done special training with it," said Dan Ballenger, Commissioner of the Clinton Fire Department. The assembly line consisted of firefighters, their wives, and Clinton Eagle members. Each year the their fundraiser has grown, so they are hoping to make as much as they can, even with the alternate event.
"Last year we were able to raise $37,000. So anything that we can make today will just go towards something that, you know, each of the departments will split up," said one of the Eagle members
