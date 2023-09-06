CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The news of singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett's death shocked the country.
A statement posted to Buffett's official website and social media read, "Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs."
The news of his passing made its way to The Boat Drunks, a Jimmy Buffett tribute touring band, who were making their way to Iowa for the Island Fever Showcase over the weekend.
"Everyone was sad and not a lot of people saw this coming, especially as quickly," said Larry Lister, the band's drummer.
The band sat down with WAND News in the days after Buffett's death. They recalled that first night at the show being surrounded by "Parrott-Heads".
"It was probably the best place we could have been to process something like that," shared Lister.
The showcase was filled with tears and smiles, as Parrot Heads would tell stories and share memories that had with Buffett. Even some of the members of The Boat Drunks had the opportunity to meet Buffett and play with members of his Coral Reefer Band.
"Jimmy Buffett is a legend," shared Josh Houchin, the band's bass player and singer. "His legacy will live on."
For 22 years the touring band has played coast to coast and has even opened shows for Jimmy Buffett, The Beach Boys, and Little Feat. From major league stadiums to beach towns in the Caribbean, The Boat Drunks have not only shared the musical legends' spirit, but also some of their own "Trop-Rock" sounds.
"You know people all over the country know our music and know us, and that would have never happened with Jimmy Buffett's Parrot Heads," said Miller.
However, it wasn't just his lyrics and sounds the band will remember Buffett for. The Parrot Head network is known for its generosity, which has helped raise millions of dollars for various charities across the country.
"The fans, the fundraising, the musicianship, and the arrangements of the songs it was awesome," said Dyke Corson, Pedal Steel Guitar and Lead Guitar player for the band.
The Boat Drunks have many memories they've shared with the musicians and the Parrott Head community. While the pain of Buffett's passing is still fresh in their minds, they hope his legacy will continue to live on and events will continue throughout the country.
"He had a great body of music and his philanthropy is going to continue and be around for all of us," said Howie Golub, Harmonica/Percussionist/Singer for the band.
The Boat Drunks have a show on Sept. 10 in Chesterfield. To learn more about the band see upcoming shows, click here.
