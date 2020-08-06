DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's been 55 years since the Voting Rights Act was signed into law.
The law is described as a crowning achievement in American history. However, 55 years later, it is an uphill journey for activists to get people to vote.
Reflecting on the impact of this law, Ruth Wardenwaller tells WAND News her grandparents were not allowed to vote.
Wardenwaller is a minister in Decatur. When she's not preaching, she's encouraging central Illinoisans to vote.
"We can't sit this out," Wardenwaller said. "None of us can afford to sit this out."
Voter disenfranchisement lasted for 95 years. History shows civil rights activists were killed for helping Black people register to vote. Black people were discouraged to vote because they were told to write essays or they were intimidated not to register.
Jacob Jenkins, an activist in Decatur, said that form of voter suppression is not happening, but the need to engage with the people is paramount.
"We should never miss out on an opportunity to let people know what's important," Jenkins said.
The Voting Rights Act protects American citizens' right to vote by prohibiting state and local law that discriminates against minorities.
Before his death, civil rights icon John Lewis wrote in an essay:
"The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it."
The power of a vote is something Jenkins nor Wardenwaller will let go.
"We're going to equip, inform and empower our youth to get in good trouble," Jenkins said.
