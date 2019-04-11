CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - One show choir knows what it means to leave it all on the stage.
Titan Fever at Glenwood High School in Chatham recently competed in a national show choir competition.
The competition was in Nashville, Tenn. Titan Fever got the opportunity to preform on the Grand Ole Opry stage.
Senior Molly Mccue say singers competed with groups from all over the United States, but Glenwood took home first runner up.
"We worked all year for each and every competition, but we knew nationals was our last one," Mccue said.
The group also received awards for best combo, best female soloist and best director.
The group's director, Jeff Gemar, announced he will be retiring at the end of this school year.
Senior Rachael Dickenson says she is sad to see him leave.
"He's like a father figure to me, and I don't know what I'd do without this group," Dickenson said.
Gemar has directed show choir groups for the past 42 years.
"I first taught in Alabama in 1977," Gemar said. "(I spent) 12 years in Glenwood and seven years in Mt.Zion before that."
According to Gemar, what he will miss most is the kids.
"I didn't want to think about retiring," Gemar said. "I didn't want that to be in the kids every time they competed. I didn't want that to be a part of the topic or the mentality. I just wanted it to be about the kids."