LOGAN CO., Ill. (WAND) - A 70-year-old Logan County resident being treated for COVID-19 has died, according to the Logan County Health Department.
The resident had been hospitalized in Springfield since July 25 and died at Memorial Medical Center on August 7.
As of August 8, Logan County has 110 positive cases. More than 6,000 people in the county have been tested.
