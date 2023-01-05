MAROA, Ill. (WAND) — The Maroa Fire Department announced that Chief Larry Peasley passed away on Wednesday.
The Chief had been with the department for over 40 years.
His Visitation will be held on Monday, January 9th from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert's Funeral Home in Clinton. His Funeral will be held Tuesday, January 10th at 11 a.m. at the Maroa Methodist Church.
