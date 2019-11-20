DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- The crime of child pornography is only getting worse.
Recent arrests include that of a former Boy Scout leader in Champaign County and the conviction of a 21 year old Decatur man for possession and distribution of child pornography only highlight the ongoing scourge of such crimes against children.
In many ways, the internet has become a trading ground of lost innocence through the "dark web".
"It's all about control, sexual gratification, the attraction to the young, the small, the innocent," said Decatur Police Detective Ronald Borowczyk.
He said purveyors of child pornography often try to hide behind technology. They are increasingly using mobile apps with voice and video connection.
"We got hit with one recently ... it's called the after school app again getting ready to integrate both voice and video in addition to the 50 to 80 other ones that we are always trying to keep up with," said Borowczyk.
He said the predators are only getting smarter to be anonymous, but law enforcement works daily to keep up and track them.
"We are moving from the computers to mobile devices, and within the mobile devices, there's a lot of different applications that will allow you to create a virtual phone number, a virtual account, a virtual identity," he added.
There are those who download and possess graphic images, those who lure children with the intent to produce it, and those who traffic the images to others online or in person.
"It's the predator putting themselves in front of the victim and becoming the de facto parent, the de facto best friend, the person they're turning to, isolate from parent involvement, friend involvement, that type of thing, and it happens very quickly," said Borowczyk.
Retired Clinical Psychologist Dr. Stephen Bopp said it is a problem that is only getting worse.
"There are a million pictures of children in terms of child pornography that are on the internet at any given moment, and its an increasing epidemic. (According to) studies since 2010, it has gone on exponentially," he said.
Google cyber tips go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
"We are proactive on the internet and we are out looking for these people," said Borowczyk. "We are on the peer-to-peer networks in limited undercover capacity, either responding to ads or putting an ad up."
That leads to investigations by police and the FBI with cases brought as part of Project Safe Childhood by the U.S. Department of Justice.
"The ones who are apprehended are incarcerated and can spend up to 20 years in prison," said Dr. Bopp. "When they come out unfortunately the recidivism rate is very high. There is very little that can be done psychologically and psycho therapy seems to have little impact on them."
A conviction leads to becoming a registered sex offender, which impacts where the person can live and work after release.
For victims, it is a lifelong struggle of feelings beyond betrayal and abuse.
"They can experience sexual dysfunctions as they move into late teens and early adulthood, poor interpersonal relationships, feelings of guilt and shame," said Dr. Bopp.
There is also an emotional impact for investigators who require mental health training because of what they see.
"Letting them know that its OK to be disturbed by it," said Borowczyk. "You're cops, you're supposed to be bulletproof, take anything well. The reality is it's the little things that will set you off."
There are still many cases under active investigation as the work of law enforcement does not stop as the crimes do not stop.