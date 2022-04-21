DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois in Decatur cut the ribbon Thursday morning at their new location on North Monroe Street.
The organization serves children and families in the community needing assistance. The agency works closely with the Department of Children and Family Services through foster care, adoption and counseling.
"We believe that every child should be nurtured and have the opportunity to be healthy and happy," said Mike Bertrand, president and CEO.
For more than 40 years, Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois has served the Decatur community. In 2021, it served 300 Decatur children in foster care, with 91 of them being placed in permanent homes.
"We are very proud that we lead the state in getting children back home safely and they remain home safely," explained Bertrand.
Moving into a bigger space on North Monroe Street allowed the organization to grow. Bertrand explained they want to look at bringing in additional resources around mental health needs for children and families. He noticed a greater need for these services because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to more resources, Lutheran Child and Family Services said it is in dire need of foster parents. A person needs to be 21 years or older and pass a background check to be a foster parent.
Patrice Murphy-Meals, licensing supervisor, said it would have a major impact on a child's life.
"It would make a major impact in their life, not only while they are in care, but moving forward in the rest of their lives. Those bonds are essential for a child to grow up and feel safe in this community."
To learn more about Lutheran Child and Family Services, click here.
