MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has announced upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the week of Dec. 6.
Clinics on Dec. 7, Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 will each happen at the Macon County Health Department, located at 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur. The Dec. 7 clinic, scheduled for 1-3:30 p.m. that day, is only for kids in the 5-11 age range. The other two clinics are for ages 5 and up.
In the clinic for children, only the Pfizer vaccine is available. In the other two, all shots are available of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more information and links to schedule appointments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.