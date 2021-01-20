DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department is ending a Moderna vaccination clinic early after hundreds of people lined up to get a shot.
The clinic was initially planned to go until 3 p.m. Friday.
People started lining up for the 9 a.m. start time Thursday afternoon.
The first person got in line at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The health department said the clinic is now closed due to number of vaccines on deck and number of people in line.
WAND News captured drone video showing the massive line of cars Friday morning.
It was held on Farm Progress Show Progress City property. It was only available for Phase 1A and 1B individuals who wished to have their first vaccine dose.
A list of eligible people includes, but is not limited to, people over 65 and frontline essential workers. Click here for more information about Phase 1A and 1B eligibility.
Vaccines were given on a first-come, first-serve basis. The plan was to run the clinic until 3 p.m. or until 500 doses have been administered. By 9 a.m., the clinic already said it would not be accepting any more people.
"Please be reminded that the MCHD and our community partners will continue to schedule vaccination clinics over the next several weeks and months, including clinics to be held on-site at the MCHD," the Macon County Health Department said. "We will continue to provide opportunities for individuals who wish to receive the vaccine to do so as quickly as possible upon receipt of the vaccine from distributors."
Officials said people who either received monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatments or had COVID-19 in the last 90 days should wait until after their 90-day window to get vaccinated.
