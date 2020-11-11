DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County announced six additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county's death toll to 81 people.
The deaths include four women and two men. The women were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, the Macon County Health Department said, and the men were in their 70s and 80s.
"Our team extends our sincere condolences to the families and friends of these people, and we ask that they are given the respect and privacy they deserve as they mourn their incredible loss," the health department said.
Macon County announced 80 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The county had 4,794 cases of the virus as of that date.
On Nov. 11, the county had 31 people hospitalized with the virus, along with 3,177 total people released from isolation and 1,505 in home isolation.
Macon County had reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 158 new cases on Nov. 10.
