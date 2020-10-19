DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A trial to determine who won the 2018 Macon County sheriff race has been delayed to late October.
A Monday court docket entry related to a pre-trial hearing said the parties involved "represent they continue to work on the terms of a partial stipulation as to the disputed ballots." As a result, Associate Judge Anna Benjamin set a status hearing in the case for Oct. 26, with trial following on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.
The trial was going to start on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Tony Brown, a Democrat, became sheriff after the initial race led to him being declared winner over GOP challenger Jim Root by one vote. Root then filed for a discovery recount in certain districts.
A July manual recount had Brown with 18,982 confirmed votes and Root with 18,964 confirmed votes. The October trial will be about 1,337 contested ballots.
In a final decision, a judge will decide if those contested ballots can count in the final total.
