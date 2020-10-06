DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County judge has tested positive for COVID-19.
Associate Judge Jeffrey Geisler is the person who became infected, WAND-TV learned Tuesday from Macon County Circuit Judge A.G. Webber IV. He received his positive test result during the weekend of Oct. 3-4.
According to Webber, Geisler first had a "nagging cough" during the week before his test and did not feel sick. He ended up getting tested out of an abundance of caution and was surprised to come back positive for COVID-19.
Webber said the county has divided Geisler's large caseload between his eight colleagues while he is in quarantine. He added the disruption from Geisler's absence is minimal.
More to come.
