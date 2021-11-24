DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The countdown is on for this year's Macon County Sheirff's Office, Shop with the Sheriff.
On Wednesday, December 15, the Sheriff's Office will be taking approximately 45 or more children Christmas shopping at the Decatur Target store, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
The annual tradition allows each child to spend $100 on any item in the store they desire, which traditionally has been mostly for their family and not themselves.
All of the children for this years shopping spree were selected after requesting names of underprivileged children from Macon County school districts, other not for profit service providers and children deputies who have had contact with over the past year during calls for service or other community events, who would greatly benefit from this event.
