DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been arrested, accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Danville.
Danville police started getting reports of vehicle burglaries on Sunday, July 19. Those reports continued throughout the week, with a total of ten being made.
The break-ins happened in the Denvale and Denvale West subdivisions. There were also similar vehicle burglaries reported on N. Vermilion St and South St in Danville.
Personal property and items containing victims' personal and financial information were taken.
Police said they learned of someone who had recently pawned some of the stolen items.
That person was identified as Cameron B. Cudney, 28, of Danville.
Cudney was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of possession of stolen property.
During the arrest, police said they found more of the stolen items.
Cudney is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building while awaiting his arraignment in Vermilion County Court on charges of possession of stolen property and forgery.
