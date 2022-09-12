SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A man is in jail after allegedly toppling the Martin Luther King Jr. statue across the street from the State Capitol.
Police say Fernando Garcia Martinez toppled the statue over the weekend.
Martinez has been charged with one count of damage to state property. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
