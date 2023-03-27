SAGINAW, Mich. (WAND) — A man has been arrested in Saginaw, Michigan in relation to a 2021 shooting that happened in Danville.
On March 21, 2023, 36-year-old Deshawn Crawford, of Saginaw, was taken into custody by authorities in Michigan.
An arrest warrant for Crawford was issued by Vermilion County after an investigation into the shooting of 34-year-old Matthew O. Huerta of Danville.
On May 2, 2021 Danville Police responded to Plum St. regarding a report of a gunshot victim. Huerta was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
After further investigation, police learned that the suspect had exited a vehicle and fired one shot at Huerta.
The suspect was then believed to get back into a vehicle and fled the scene before the officers' arrived.
Crawford was identified as a suspect in the investigation and an arrest warrant was issued with a charge of murder and a bond of $3,000,000 at 10%.
Crawford was arrested on an unrelated drug investigation in Saginaw and is being held in Saginaw county on charges related to the drug investigation. According to the Danville Police Department, there has been no date set for his extradition to Illinois.
