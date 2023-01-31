CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man is in custody following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting that injured a 12-year-old.
Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, was arrested on January 31 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force.
A release from Champaign Police said that Hill fired upon the vehicle that contained the 12-year-old and an older family member on October 19, 2022.
The child was riding in a vehicle with the older family member when the driver saw they were being followed by another vehicle.
After some time, police said the driver was able to get behind the suspicious vehicle in traffic, in an attempt to see who was driving it.
Minutes later, police said someone in the suspect vehicle opened fire, striking the victim vehicle multiple times and wounding the child inside. CPD says the child is continuing to recuperate from his injuries.
A nearby home was also hit by gunfire.
Hill is in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center awaiting arraignment on attempted murder charges.
Although an arrest has been made, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
