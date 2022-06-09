SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man will serve decades in prison for a 2017 Springfield murder.
Kortez Brown-Joiner of Springfield, who was 24 at the time of the shooting, admitted on March 16 to killing John Laprice Morgan, 26. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 38 years behind bars.
Authorities responded on July 10, 2017 to the 100 block of West Lake Drive, where they found the victim with several gunshot wounds to the chest. He was later pronounced dead in hospital care.
Brown-Joiner was arrested on July 20. The case against him was handled by Mary Beth Rodgers, who is chief of the felony division of the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office, and Assistant State's Attorney Brian Shaw.
"A sentence of nearly 40 years in prison not only sends a message that gun violence will not be tolerated, but that it is never the answer," Rodgers said. "We are grateful to the Springfield Police Department for their work to solve this case."
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.