URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man has been found guilty of his 15th driving on a revoked license violation.
The conviction could land him in prison for up to 30 years.
34-year-old Edward Duckworth was stopped while driving in Rantoul on Oct. 15, 2017.
He has a long criminal history, including two Class 2 felony drug-related convictions.
He faces between six and 30 years.
The News Gazette reports Duckworth has been to prison six times and has served multiple county jail sentences.
Sentencing is set for April 16.
Duckworth is free on bond pending sentencing.