DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after entering into a plea deal in a shooting that left someone injured outside a Decatur liquor store.
On Feb. 2 at approximately 11:29 p.m., officers responded to 1325 N. 22nd Street, 22nd Discount Liquor, in reference to a 38-year-old who had been shot.
The 38-year-old was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives on the scene began processing and interviewing witnesses.
Police obtained arrest warrants for a 16-year-old juvenile and Shawn D. Howell Jr., 19, for attempted first degree murder.
On Feb. 6, Police arrested the 16-year-old juvenile, who is being detained at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
On Feb. 13, Police arrested Howell Jr., who was taken into custody and booked into the Macon County Jail.
As part of a plea agreement, Howell Jr. pleaded guilty to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, a class 1 felony.
Three other charges were dropped including the attempted murder charge, an aggravated battery charge, and a charge of possessing a firearm without a FOID card.
This is an 85% sentence.
