CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Coroner is releasing the identity of a man who was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday, June 9 in Champaign.
Marcus J. Thomas Jr., age 32, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at 2:31 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department in Urbana, Illinois.
The crash happened at the intersection of Kirby Avenue and Mattis Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m.
Officials said Thomas’ vehicle was traveling westbound on Kirby, and as it approached the intersection at Mattis Avenue, it veered to the north, and hit a utility pole on the northeast corner of the street.
Preliminary results from an autopsy show Thomas died from blunt force trauma to the chest. Toxicology results are pending.
The crash is still under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the Coroner’s Office.
