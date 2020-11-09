SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities identified a man who died following a Monday morning Springfield crash.
According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, the person who died was 32-year-old Jacob Loman. Loman was involved in a 5:32 a.m. crash at Macarthur Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue.
Loman was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
The Sangamon County Coroner's Office and Springfield police are investigating.
