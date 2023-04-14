DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department confirmed that a man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in Decatur.
Officers were on scene as of 9 p.m. Thursday night. Police say they responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on the 700 block of South 16th street to reports of two gunshot victims. On scene, they found a 28-year-old man and 26-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were immediately transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The man died at the hospital. Police say the woman is in stable condition.
The shooting is still under investigation. If you know anything, contact Decatur police at 217-424-2734.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
