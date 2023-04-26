URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man pleaded guilty to the brutal murder of a teen in 2021.
Daryl Vandyke, 57, admitted to using an axe or similar sharp-edged tool to kill 14-year-old Steven Butler III according to reporting from the News Gazette.
Vandyke took a plea deal in order to have several other counts of first-degree murder and another alleging he had abused the corpse of the teen dismissed. He must serve 100% of his sentence and won't be eligible for parole until he is 95.
Steven was last seen on the evening of Thursday, July 29, 2021. His body was found by cyclists the next morning. Vandyke was arrested after a joint investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and Champaign Police Department.
In March of this year, Steven's family advocated for a new measure that would amend the Missing Persons Identification Act to consider endangered missing youth as high-risk missing persons. HB3896 would also amend various acts and codes, replacing references to "runaway" youth with "missing" youth.
