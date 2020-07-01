SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Once someone welcomes a pet into their home, most people would say they become a part of the family. This rang true for Megan Nevius and Chris Grinkey, who were the owners of a black Chihuahua named Chico.
"She's had Chico since she was sixteen, and I've been with him for three years," Grinkey said. "He's part of the family. We got kids we haven't even had as long as him."
Nevius and Grinkey said they loved Chico and he was more than just a pet. But in April of 2019, one phone call changed life as they knew it.
"We left our dog with Jeff Seals when we were out of town," Grinkey said. "They had him for two days. We got a phone call that the dog had been killed."
According to Grinkey, Chico's final moments were caught on Seal's home security camera.
"First, he kicked the dog. Then, chased it around the yard and made several laps where the dog ran to the door, to the kennel, to the side of the fence," Grinkey said. "Right at the end, you could tell the dog had been limping and was only running on two legs. At the end, he grabs a towel and tries to wipe the blood off and throws him in the cage to make it look like the bigger dog had done it."
Since that night, Grinkey and Nevius have fought to get justice for Chico and more than a year later, they got it. A judge sentenced Jeff Seals to five years in prison.
This case was one that gained attention from animal rights activists in the community, like Dee Lazarus.
"We're advocating in any way we can for these animals, to make sure justice is given if they are treated like this," Lazarus said.
Lazarus is the President of P.A.W.S for Life Springfield Animal Rescue. She said people involved with animal abuse cases like this rarely see jail time.
"It's usually just probation," Lazarus said. "I've never heard of a five-year sentence for this type of a crime. The message needed to be sent to our community that when you commit these kinds of crimes, there's no longer going to be a slap on the wrist for it."
Even though the sentencing won't bring Chico back, Nevius and Grinkey said it brings a sense of closure.
"I'll finally be able to get him back and cremated," Nevius said. "We haven't got to get the dog back yet."
Soon, Chico will finally be laid to rest. P.A.W.S arranged a private cremation and Butler Funeral Home offered it do it for free.
"We still got another 30 days, a year and three months later, and we'll finally have him back," Grinkey said.
