CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department announced an arrest in a deadly shooting from earlier this month.
Police say, Keith L. Baker turned himself into police on Wednesday for the May 21 deadly shooting.
Officers say, the shooting happened in the area of 200 S. Country Fair Drive around 2 a.m. Officers located a 25-year-old male victim, identified as James K. Coleman from Rantoul. Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe a group of individuals gathered at a nearby apartment. During the gathering a physical altercation took place and ended with Coleman being shot and killed.
Through the investigation police were able to identify a suspect and a arrest warrant was issued for Baker.
Baker was arrested on preliminary charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Bond was set at $1,000,000.
Police say they are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact police at 217-351-4545.
