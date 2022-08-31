SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -Some Springfield schools were put on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after calls came in about a person walking around with a gun.
Police report a 19-year-old male contacted Springfield PD Wednesday afternoon stating he was the subject in the video and the suspected firearm was a BB gun.
Officers met the male in the 600 block of West Edwards and verified the object was in fact a BB gun.
The Springfield Police Department responded to the area of Cook and New Streets for a report of subject walking with a firearm at approximately 10:07 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Due to the close proximity of several schools, Springfield High School, Graham Elementary, and Trinity Lutheran School were all placed on soft lockdown status.
Officers and detectives remain in the area and are continuing to investigate.
According to police the subject has not been located, and there have been no reported incidents at the schools placed on soft lockdown.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a blue shirt. If anyone can identify the man in the photo above is asked to call Springfield police at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
Springfield Police officers and detectives will remain in the area of the above listed schools to assist with dismissal today, and provide extra patrol for the remainder of the week.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.