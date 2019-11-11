SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who died after being found unresponsive behind a Springfield Walmart has been identified.
The coroner reports 47-year-old Ahmad Verdell of Springfield was pronounced dead at Memorial Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 8 at 1:09 p.m.
He was rushed to the emergency room by EMS after being found unresponsive behind the Walmart on North Dirksen.
An autopsy was performed Monday morning in Springfield.
The coroner found no signs of traumatic injury or hypothermia. The cause of death will be pending lab testing and histology. Those results will take three to four weeks to come back.