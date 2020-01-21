DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who had meth mailed to him at a Decatur address pleaded guilty and will serve prison time.
Over the summer in 2019, police said a USPS inspector became suspicious of a package addressed to a “Manuel Madina” at 1450 N. Monroe St. in Decatur because it was heavily taped at each seam and had a masking agent smell coming from it. At the Postal Inspection Service St. Louis Field Office, a K-9 officer was called in.
Investigators then served a search warrant and discovered more than 1.9 pounds of ice meth inside. That amount had a street value of about $89,000. The box had a false sender name of “Mario Rodriguez” and a return address of a Calexico, Calif., PO Box.
A controlled delivery at the Monroe Street address on June 12 was accepted by 33-year-old Alvin. D Bond, who admitted to arranging to have the drugs delivered from Mexico. He said he still owed $9,000 for them.
Bond was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 15 years in prison, including 11 for a Class X meth trafficking charge and four for a 2017 charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, along with time on mandatory supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the 2017 charge Tuesday.
The court credited Bond for time served from June 12, 2019 to Jan. 20, 2020. Court records show it was recommended that he undergo substance abuse treatment while in state custody.