SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who murdered a pregnant woman in Springfield will serve 55 years in prison.
Derrick D. Hayes killed Shenna Malone on May 30, 2017. The victim was not the intended target in the shooting, authorities had said.
In February, Hayes was found guilty of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The victim was 23 weeks pregnant when she was shot. Doctors delivered her baby in an emergency C-section, and the child remained in the NICU.
RELATED: Son goes home after mother's tragic death
On Wednesday, Hayes was sentenced to prison. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright issued the following statement after the sentencing decision was made:
"The defendant's sentence of 55 years cannot bring Ms. Malone back to her family and her infant son will continue to face developmental challenges related to premature birth," Wright said. "This case is a tragic example of he life-altering consequences of gun violence in our community. A young woman's promising future cut short, an infant who will never know his mother and the defendant who will spend over half a century behind bars because of his decision to choose gun violence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.