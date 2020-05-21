URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man who possessed and distributed child pornography is headed to prison.
The News-Gazette reports authorities raided the St. Joseph home of Nathan Ingold, 37, of St. Joseph on June 5, 2019, and was arrested. He pleaded guilty to two charges in September 2019.
His sentencing happened Wednesday via video, when he appeared from the Macon County Jail. He must serve 10 years in federal prison and another 10 years on parole.
Authorities had started investigating Ingold in February 2019.
Urbana police Sgt. Tim McNaught discovered images of prepubescent female children in sexually explicit situations. Those pictures were linked to Ingold's IP address, per the newspaper, with the help of software that detects "peer-to-peer file sharing".
Ingold had admitted to looking at child pornography on and off beginning in his early 20s and for several years.
He was an engineer at Watchfire Signs in Danville and had no criminal history before facing the child pornography charges.
