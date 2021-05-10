URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man who committed child pornography crimes will spend over a decade behind bars.
Mathew McDuffie, 37, pleaded guilty in January to one charge of receipt of child pornography and one charge of possession of child pornography from Sept. 25-30, 2019. He has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his August 2020 arrest.
In sentencing McDuffie to 10 years and 10 months in prison, the court noted the "humiliating and degrading sexual abuse of toddlers" found in McDuffie's child pornography images, according to a press release from prosecutors.
McDuffie must serve 15 years of federal supervised release and register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.
The case against McDuffie was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. Charges were investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations and the Champaign Police Department.
