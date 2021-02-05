SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed someone in a road rage situation was found guilty in a bench trial.
Robert A. Pope, 27, shot 32-year-old Adam Tayeh on April 25, 2017 in Springfield. When officers were called to the area of Enos and Hill streets after 8:30 p.m., they found Tayeh, who was a motorcyclist, with injuries.
Tayeh had two gunshot wounds to his upper body. Responders took him from the scene to a local hospital, where he died.
Police had reported taking several calls saying they heard gunshots during a crash in the area. Officers found shell casings at the scene.
Officers said the shooting happened after someone was cut off in traffic.
Pope was found guilty on Feb. 3 of second degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 16, 2021.
