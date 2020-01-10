Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.