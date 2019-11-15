DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man who used social media to deceive and rob people is headed to prison.
Elijah Green was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison for aggravated robbery. He used fake Facebook accounts to trick people into paying him for items that were never delivered.
In February, he lured a 72-year-old Kentucky man to Danville for the purchase of a $4,500 saxophone. When the man arrived with the money, prosecutors said Green and another man, identified as Jermaine Butler, entered his care and made violent threats.
According to a victim impact statement read in court Friday, the men said "it was a robbery and they were going to shoot me, kill me, blow my brains out and other threatening language". Green told the victim, "this is Danville, we own Danville ... no mother*** is going to come in her and tell us what to do" and "this is our town", per the statement.
Prosecutors said the men took the victim's money, cell phone and other property.
Green must serve at least 50 percent of his prison sentence, along with two years of mandatory supervised release after that time.
Butler is scheduled to begin a jury trial on Dec. 16 in Vermilion County. He's charged with aggravated robbery, armed robbery and robbery.