Carano reportedly made offensive comments on her Instagram stories Tuesday night, including one that likened contemporary political differences to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany.
Carano also reportedly shared a photo of a person wearing multiple cloth masks with the caption, "Meanwhile in California..."NBC News has not seen the posts in question.
Both posts were gone from Carano's Instagram by mid-day Wednesday. Other posts, including one in which Carano wrote "Jeff Epstein didn't kill himself," remained.
A representative for Carano did not return NBC News' request for comment Wednesday evening.
The hashtag #FireGinaCarano began circulating on Twitter on Wednesday in response to her posts. Many users tagged Lucasfilm and corporate parent Disney in their posts.
Carano is no stranger to controversy on social media. In November she was criticized for mocking people who specify preferred pronouns when she updated her Twitter bio with "beep/bop/boop," which she later removed.
In December, Lucasfilm announced "Rangers of the New Republic," a direct spinoff of "The Mandalorian" that seemed to suggest a path for her character Cara Dune, a former Rebel trooper who had become a Marshall for the New Republic on the show. Lucasfilm has not yet announced a cast for the new show, however.
