DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Prices on everyday essentials have been steadily increasing, and numbers in March, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, showed the highest inflation the United States has seen since 1981.
Among those hit hardest are family-owned restaurants. JJ's Fish and Chicken recently had to close because it could not keep up with the rising cost of ingredients.
"It's very sad, I mean, we have loyal customers that come in every day," said Brittany Dent-Abdeljawad, co-owner.
They've had to raise their prices, driving customers away.
"They think we're making a lot of money on wings and we're not making any money on them," Dent-Abdeljawad said.
This is causing people to eat out less.
"You're having to stay in more eating out less and really try to make your pennies stretch," said Lakeitha Johnson, a Decatur resident.
